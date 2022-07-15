Bundestag’s Defence Committee information leaked

Media have published information that was discussed at a closed and classified meeting of Bundestag’s Standing Committee for Defence in early April.

The spokesperson for the Bundestag administration confirmed the leak occurred and that the public prosecutor’s office has been informed. No details were provided as to the contents of the information leak. but the meeting that occurred sometime in early April concerned Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Some of the information shared there could include communication between members of the Russian military intercepted by the German intelligence service (BND).

Over 60 legislators participated in the classified meeting.

“New and old MPs alike must understand that revealing secrets is not some petty misdemeanour and that punishments [prescribed in the criminal code] for it are not some ‘paper tigers’, but they have real consequences,” said Chairwoman of the Defence Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in an interview given to The Pioneer news website.