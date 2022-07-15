Eastern Express 15.07

On July 19, 2022, Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran, where he will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the situation in Syria. The situation coincides with a report by Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, that the subject of the visit is to be the transfer of several hundred drones by Iran to Russia for military use during the war in Ukraine. Could Iran be about to tighten its cooperation with Moscow and by doing so, demolish any chance for a rapprochement with the West?

Iran, similarly to Russia, is heavily burdened with international sanctions imposed by the US and other Western countries. Initially, Tehran viewed the Russian aggression against Ukraine as a political opportunity. If Iran decided to help replace Russian oil supplies to Europe, it could have had hopes to return to negotiations on its nuclear programme and perhaps a significant reduction in economic sanctions.

But the consequences of the war in Ukraine have begun to affect the country’s economy. Rising food prices are stimulating inflation and lowering the standard of living of Iranians, while Western restrictions on Russian oil exports pushed Moscow to offer large discounts below market prices to oil-thirsty Asian countries, forcing Iran to make similar reductions in crude prices. As a result, Iran and Russia are now competitors in Asian crude oil markets.

It is to be expected that the issues of economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of infrastructures, such as the construction of the North-South transport route (Russia-Central Asia-Iran-India), Iran’s nuclear program, in which Moscow has participated for years, and finally increasing mutual trade and services, will be the primary topics of Russian-Iranian talks in Tehran.

