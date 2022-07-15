Poland expects rapid acceptance of new EU sanctions against Russia

“We are counting on the quick adoption of sanctions by the member states on Wednesday 20 July," Sadoś said.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Sadoś, Poland’s ambassador to the EU, has told PAP that he is counting on the quick adoption of the latest EU sanctions package against Russia which was presented by the European Commission on Friday.

The European Commission on Friday adopted a draft of new sanctions against Russia. It prohibits the import of Russian gold and at the same time strengthens export controls in the field of dual-use and high-tech products.

The EC announced that the new sanctions package “does not in any way affect trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia”.

According to Sadoś, over 50 people and entities involved in supporting the Russian regime will also be added to the sanctions lists.

Sadoś emphasised that the package also assumes the synchronisation of EU sanctions with those of the G7 countries, in particular with the US.

“Of course, Poland proposes much more ambitious sanctions solutions. However, we are aware that we must maintain unanimity among the Member States. From our point of view, the package lacks elements related to the energy sector, because this sector is the most important source of financing for the Russian military machine in Ukraine,” he added.

To enter into force, the proposed sanctions will have to be approved by the Member States. “We are counting on the quick adoption of sanctions by the member states on Wednesday 20 July,” Sadoś said.