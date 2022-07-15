Kallas re-appointed as PM of new Estonian cabinet

The new Estonian coalition has voted to reappoint Kaja Kallas as Prime Minister, sparing it a need for a snap election and maintaining the continuity of government in the election planned for March 2023.

The three-party coalition of Kallas’ liberal Reform Party, the conservative Isamaa Part,y and the centre-left Social Democratic Party. Combined, the three parties have 55 votes in the 101-seat parliament.

The new government will be sworn in on Monday, July 18. Each party will appoint five ministers, with Urmas Reinsalu, the head of the conservative-liberal Isamaa, the smallest of the coalition parties, with 12 MPs, becoming the Foreign Minister.

Kallas removed the junior coalition partner, the Centre Party, on June 3 after it sided with a far-right MPS to vote down government reforms of primary education. The new coalition has agreed to seek a vote at a later date on switching to the Estonian language only for pre-school and primary education by 2024. The issue of language in education is an important one, as Russian speakers make up 24 percent of the 1.3 mln inhabitants of the country.