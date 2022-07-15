Poland gets first Hercules transporter

Clemens Bilan/PAP/EPA

The first of five Hercules air transporters ordered from the US has arrived in Poland, the Polish defence minister informed on Friday.

In April, Poland bought the five Hercules C-130H machines from the US Army’s surplus stock.

Mariusz Błaszczak said on public TV that the planes will considerably improve the Polish Army’s transportation capacity, and will be mainly used to transport Polish and allied troops.

He added that Hercules transporters were in common use in the Nato member states.