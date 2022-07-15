It is not Poland and Hungary who defy EU rule of law the most: Politico report

Throughout the European Union there is a big problem when it comes to complying with the rule of law set by the European Parliament in Brussels. According to a report conducted by Politico countries within the EU constantly disregard the rules with most infringement cases concerning the “Internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs.”

With Poland and Hungary being portrayed as the black sheep within the European Union, other European countries seem to go under the radar of media outlets looking for law-breakers inside the Union.

Disregard for EU law

In a 5-month investigation, Politico uncovered four high-profile cases of an all-out disregard for European law, resulting in serious harm to the environment and people’s health, privacy and safety.

In these cases, Politico journalists uncovered a steel plant in Italy that destroys the environment and causes cancer among the residents, Romanian farmers using banned bee-killing insecticides, a lack of product safety enforcement in Belgium and a state survailence case in Ireland.

Despite cases dropping, the overall number still high

However, these cases are only some of the thousands more, which arise each year throughout the European Union.

“On average, around 3,600 complaints are brought to the Commission’s attention over the course of one year, but the number of infringement procedures dropped between the first and the second decade of this century,” politico wrote.

Despite the drop in cases being brought forward year to year, the total number of cases is still high, last year reaching 859 and this year already being at 356.

Most cases concern the internal market

According to the report most recorded cases, since 2002 came from Italy, the country had a total of 1,375 infringement cases and a 68,8 average number of cases per year. Other countries with the highest average number of cases per year include Greece, Portugal, the UK, Belgium, Spain and France. Poland is in 11th place with an average of 45.4 cases per year – just one spot ahead of Germany (45.1 cases per year) – while Hungary is in 15th place with 42.2 cases per year.

Most infringement cases turned out to be related to the “Internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs” with a total of 4,848 cases, these were followed by “Health and food safety” (3,694) and “Environment” (3,550).