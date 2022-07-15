Poland set to acquire used tanks from US says defense minister

STEPHEN B. MORTON/PAP/EPA

An agreement has been reached that will allow Poland to purchase 116 used Abrams tanks from the United States, the country’s deputy PM and defence minister has told the IAR news agency.

According to IAR, the first used Abrams tanks should arrive in Poland early next year.

The US tanks would help Poland replace the 240 modified T-72 tanks it had sent to Ukraine.

Earlier this year, in April, Poland signed a contract for the purchase of 250 brand-new Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks from the United States.

Blaszczak said then that the reinforcement of the Polish armed forces was particularly important and that the new tanks would be deployed to eastern Poland.

He added that the value of the contract for the new tanks was USD 4.74 billion.