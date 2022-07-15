European Commission ramps up proceedings against Poland over rulings

The European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, has moved to a second stage of proceedings against Poland over the rulings of the constitutional court, which questioned the primacy of EU law.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal issued rulings on July 14 and October 7, 2021 in which it said the EU law did not have precedence over Poland’s constitution.

In reaction to this, the EC asked Poland, on December 22, to rectify what it saw as a violation of EU principles.

Poland responded to the EC’s request on February 18, 2022, but the answer failed to satisfy the EU body.

“Poland has now two months to take the necessary measures to comply with EU law, otherwise the Commission may refer the case to the Court of Justice,” the EC wrote in a press release on Friday.