Over 560,000 school benefits awarded since July 1 reports ministry

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Since July 1, more than 560,000 payments have been granted as part of the government’s ‘Good start’ school benefit programme, the Polish Ministry of Family and Social Policy announced on Twitter, on Friday.

The ‘Good Start’ programme is an investment in the education of Polish children. It provides a single payment of PLN 300 (EUR 62.3) for all students starting the school year, and families are eligible to receive the benefits regardless of their income.

To date, 1.3 million applications have been submitted and 1.87 million children have been registered, wrote the ministry.

According to government estimates, more than 4.4 million children will benefit from the programme this year.

Applications for benefits for the 2022/2023 school year may be submitted, entirely online, from July 1 to November 30, 2022.