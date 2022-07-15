As pandemic withdraws, fair knights return to Grunwald fields

After a two-year hiatus, fair knights accompanied by their gentle ladies gather on the fields of Grunwald on the eve of the yearly reenactment of the battle that saw Polish-Lithuanian forces keep the Teutonic Knights’ expansionary ambitions in check.

The coronavirus pandemic brought about a two-year break in the staple re-living of the Battle of Grunwald that gathers hundreds of historical reenactors and thousands of history enthusiasts. But no plague can distort history and dull the collective memory of one of the most important armed encounters in the globe’s history – the Battle of Grunwald waged between the allied forces of the Crown and the Dutchy of Lithuania and the Teutonic Order.

Scheduled for Saturday, the reenactment of the Battle of Grunwald will gather nearly two thousand reenactors – iron-clad knights, ladies donning fabulous dresses, pageboys, squires, camp-followers, cooks and, first and foremost, His Majesty Władysław Jagiełło King of Poland, His Grace Duke Vytautas the Great of the Dutchy of Lithuania as well as Grand Master of the Teutonic Order Urlich von Junginen.

Organisers expect the arrival of reenactors from Poland, Germany, Italy, France, Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and even the US and New Zealand.

As no betting takes place, it seems the result of the battle is more or less decided. Every year, the staging of the battle of Grunwald is held on Grunwald fields near Stębark in northern Poland, exactly where the historical battle was held and so far the Polish-Lithuanian coalition has enjoyed an uninterrupted streak of victories.

In 1410, the Polish-Lithuanian army clashed with the Teutonic Knights. The battle turned out a debacle for the Teutonic Order. It, however, did not bring a political settlement to the disputes between Poland and the Teutonic Order but went down in history as one of the most important victories of Poland.

The annual event attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the world. It is one of the largest free outdoor events in the country. The event is accompanied by a handicrafts trade fair and other entertainment.

Marking its 25th anniversary, this year’s staging is set to start at 3 pm (CEST). Due to a great interest in the event, drivers of both cars and motorcycles are asked to strictly follow the orders of the police and law enforcement, parents to look after their children, who can easily get lost in the crowd, and all participants are urged to watch their belongings.