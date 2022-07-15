Poland’s CPI hits 15.5 pct y/y in July – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 15.5 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent month on month in June 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The final figure is 0.1 percentage points lower that the flash estimate for June published by GUS two weeks before.

In May 2022, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 13.9 percent year on year and by 1.7 percent month on month.