Polish official criticises EU for ‘watering-down’ sanctions on Russia

"The Polish government supports Lithuania's policy," Pawel Jablonski told the news website wp.pl on Friday. "We believe that any watering down of sanctions is a mistake which may undermine the credibility of the European Union."

Karina Sało/PAP

A Polish deputy foreign minister has criticised the EU’s decision that Russia may carry sanctioned goods by rail to its Kaliningrad enclave through Lithuanian territory.

On June 8, Lithuania introduced restrictions on rail transit of Russian goods through its territory in compliance with EU sanctions imposed on Russia due its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions sparked outrage in Moscow, which said it “reserves the right to take action to protect its national interests.”

On Wednesday, the European Commission published additional guidelines for EU member states which allow Russia to transport sanctioned goods by rail through EU territory.

In reaction to the new rules, Jablonski accused some EU politicians of being “under Russian influence.”

“These are also effects of actions behind the scenes, we must realise that they are very real and they are taking place every day,” the deputy minister said.

According to Jablonski, it is unacceptable that “first, the European Union puts forward far-reaching statements… and then under various influences taking place behind the scenes it weakens these measures.

“It is very dangerous for the credibility of the EU,” he said. “And we’ll speak about it loudly.”

Lithuania has announced that it will uphold the rail transit restrictions to Kaliningrad until new principles are developed in line with EC guidelines.