Business Arena 14.07

On Thursday’s episode our host David Kennedy started the show with our main stories which were: the first hydrogen filling station in Kraków, Poland and why the dollar’s massive value increase is not a reason to cheer.

Kraków is getting a new hydrogen filling station, which will be used to power its bus fleet. As investments in green energy such as wind power accelerate, it gets cheaper to electrolyse water to produce hydrogen. Electricity producers plan to use power for electrolysis during the downtime. Our guest was Sylwia Koch-Kopyszko, the expert at gsscert.com

Also on the programme:

The US dollar rises at a blistering clip, reaching its strongest level against other major currencies in almost two decades. That’s helpful for American tourists travelling abroad this summer. But on Wall Street, it’s growing cause for concern.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

The European Commission allows Russia to transit sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad by rail. The EU said Russia might continue the transit of sanctioned goods destined for the enclave through the bloc’s territory by rail but EU states must inspect goods being transported.

Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing striking pilots resumed talks over a new collective bargaining agreement as the walkout entered its 11th day.

The Debate “Monetary policy – current challenges. Context: national, international, global” took place in Warsaw, Poland. It was held under the auspices of its Central Bank.