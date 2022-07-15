Pulse of Culture 14.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at The Dubrovnik Summer Festival. The event is Croatia’s leading cultural institution and one of Europe’s five most distinguished cultural festivals.

“Relying on the City’s and its own rich and living heritage, the Festival will continue to promote its site-specific programme policy, combine tradition and modernity, and connect local, national and international creativity,” the festival’s homepage states.

This episode also featured the International Folk Meetings Małopolska festival. The event aims to creatively promote the cultural heritage of the region and present the values of ethnic cultures from other countries. Meetings with the best ensembles from all over the world are intended to be a platform for the exchange of experience in building quality and networking between groups participating in subsequent editions of the festival.

Other events covered in this episode include the exhibition of theatre costumes at the Cricoteka Centre in Kraków, the exhibition of the paintings of Vilhelms Purvītis at the Latvian National Art Museum and Ukrainian circus artists performing in France.