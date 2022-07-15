Saudis open airspace to all carriers, including Israeli

On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom said it would open its airspace to all air carriers – a move also aimed at warming up to Israel.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday the country’s airspace was now open to all carriers that complied with its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.

“Consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents” and enhancing “international air connectivity” are the underlying assumptions of the decision, the GACA said in a statement.

Some services to and from Israel suffered extended flight times and increased fuel burn having to bypass Saudi airspace.

The decision to open Saudi airspace was praised by President Biden, according to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel,” Mr Sullivan said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a US official told Reuters that the Kingdom would soon grant Israeli airlines unfettered overflight access and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The pilgrimage is making a big return to Mecca after two years of pandemic-induced interruption.

Saudi Arabia’s decision presents itself as a significant move that seems to be headed towards some sort of improvement, if not normalisation, of its relations with Israel – a state unrecognised by the Kingdom. Still, the Saudis have said nothing of possible bilateral developments during President Biden’s visit. For its part, Israel has also maintained reserve in embracing such suggestions.

To recall, Saudi Arabia had agreed in 2020 to allow Israel-United Arab Emirates flights to cross its territory.