LIVE: 142nd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

In the latest unfoldment of Russian atrocities, three missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing at least 23 people including children as young as toddlers.

07:53 CEST

The experts didn’t have estimates for the timeline of the larger operation. Limited Russian assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast were not successful, with unclear progress near Siversk.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 15, 2022

07:11 CEST

It is being reported that a #Russian ammunition depot in occupied #Kadiivka (Stakhanov), #Luhansk region is on fire. pic.twitter.com/6CABtEJv1N

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 15, 2022

06:38 CEST

#Canada imposed new sanctions against the #Russian oil, gas and industrial sectors.

Canadian citizens and companies are now prohibited from providing services to the Russian side related to the production of metal products, computer equipment, vehicles and other equipment. pic.twitter.com/AhwMu8jLvh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 15, 2022