Italian president rejects PM Draghi’s resignation

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would resign from his position after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in an earlier confidence vote. However, his resignation was rejected by the country’s president Sergio Mattarella later on.

According to the office of the Italian head of state, Mr Mattarella asked Mr Draghi to address the parliament to present “a clear picture of the political situation” the country has found itself in.

Ruling coalition “non-existent”



“The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists,” Mr Draghi added. The still residing Italian PM was the former European Central Bank president who has been prime minister of a broad coalition since February 2021.

The confidence vote has become a focal point for tensions within Mario Draghi’s government as its parties prepare to fight each other in a national election due by early 2023.

The decision by the 5-Star party to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday had plunged Italy into political uncertainty and risked undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, tackle a damaging drought and reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

The head of the Italian government raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without the 5-Star party, which emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.

Mario Draghi’s resignation could lead to early elections as other coalition parties said there should be a vote if the 5-Star party no longer backed the government.