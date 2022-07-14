Eastern Express 14.07

Today’s episode of Eastern Express focuses on the policies of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov’s government, which collapsed earlier in June in the wake of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Asen Vassilev, who was supposed to be named the next prime minister of Bulgaria, notified President Rumen Radev on July 8 that the party had failed to get the support of at least 121 of the 240 members of parliament.

On July 12 President Rumen Radev stated that if the main Bulgarian parties opt for early parliamentary elections, he would set the date of the election for early October 2022.

This episode further covers topics of Ukraine cutting ties with North Korea, the democratic opposition in Russia suffering a heavy blow, Lukashenka’s assault on free media and an update from Ukraine’s frontline.

To shed more light on these issues TVP World invited Julian Spassov, legal professional based in Bulgaria.