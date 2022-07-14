Poland to continue supporting Moldova on its path to EU says president

Duda stated that the fact, that both the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine had been granted the status of EU candidate countries, was a very significant development, "even though it was just an initial step."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that Poland is doing its best to help the Republic of Moldova in implementing reforms necessary to join the European Union.

“Poland has been offering financial and material assistance in order to support the process of difficult reforms,” Duda said after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Warsaw on Thursday.

Duda stated that the fact, that both the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine had been granted the status of EU candidate countries, was a very significant development, “even though it was just an initial step.”

Referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, President Duda said that Poland and the Republic of Moldova were in a difficult situation.

“And the Republic of Moldova is in an even more difficult situation as it is not only neighboured by Ukraine, which is a target of terrible oppression and a subject of Russian aggression,” Duda said, adding that the so called Transnistria region, part of which was within its borders, should be described as “a rebel Russian enclave.”

Having admitted that it was still a problem that the Moldovan economy had depended on Russia, the president said that the entire European Union, being in a better economic situation than Moldova and its people, should offer support to that country.