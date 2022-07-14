We hope to continue good relationship with Moldova: President Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has met with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu and congratulated her on achieving EU candidacy status recently. He added that Poland hopes to continue a good relationship with Moldova and help the country through the difficult reforms.

During the meeting in Warsaw both heads of states discussed the consequences of the war in Ukraine, ways of diversification of natural gas supplies as well as the situation in Transnistria.

“Moldova’s EU candidacy status is an important and joyful message for Poland. I am also happy with Maia Sandu and her pro-European party’s victory in recent elections. Democratisation and growth of civic society in Moldova is a fact,” said President Duda at the press conference after meeting with Sandu.

He added that Poland tries to help Moldova by offering expert advice, but also through financial support. The Polish president said that the goal is to see Moldova become a member state of the European Union.

“Today, our countries are in a difficult situation. Moldova not only borders Ukraine, which faces Russian aggression but also has part of its territory, so-called Transnistria, changed into a rebel pro-Russian enclave. It is a serious problem for democratic Moldova,” Andrzej Duda stated.

He pointed out that the Moldovan economy has been always dependent on the Soviet one, and later Russian, supplies, therefore the European Union should strongly support the country’s attempts to break away from that dependence.

Maia Sandu’s visit to Warsaw marks the 30th anniversary of the Polish-Moldovan diplomatic relations.

Moldovan President has also met with the Speakers of both chambers of the Polish Parliament – Sejm and Senate.