World News 14.07

Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing at least 23 people including small children and wounding over 90, the State Emergency Service reported. TVP World correspondent Krzysztof Panek is in Ukraine reporting on the current developments.

Mobilisation in Russia

More and more reports are coming in from Russia concerning a wide mobilisation of the country’s military. Russian authorities are searching for new soldiers where they can, including in prisons and occupied Ukrainian territories.





Criminal court in Hague

The International Criminal Court, the European Commission and the Netherlands are co-hosting the Ukraine Accountability Conference at the World Forum in The Hague on July 14.





Biden’s Middle East visit

US president Joe Biden arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the countries’ relations and cooperation as the need for security is on the rise.





Bastille Day Parade

Paris was brimming with excitement as the annual Bastille Day military parade swept through the city in all its glory. This year in particular was special, as it held a unique accent in the form of Eastern European soldiers marching through the Champs-Élysées – a nod to Ukraine’s efforts.





Moldovan President Sandu in Poland

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is paying a state visit to Poland. This is her first trip to the country since Moldova received its European Union Candidate status.





EU-Polish military cooperation

To discuss Polish-EU military cooperation the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Robert Briger has come to Warsaw where he met with Poland’s Chief of Staff Rajmund Andrzejczak.





In the shadow of the border

Kaliningrad, Russia’s European exclave that borders Poland and Lithuania is a source of many fears for the people living in its vicinity. TVP World’s Marek Steele-Zieliński visited the area to show life in the shadow of the Russian border.





Spacey pleads not guilty

Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey, is set to begin trial next year after pleading not guilty to accusations of sex offences. The attributions, which date back as much as twenty years, involve men now in their 30s and 40s.





Estonia update

The political storm in Estonia seems to be calming down after month-long tough coalition talks. World News’ host Maciej Mikos is currently in Estonia with the latest updates on the situation in the country.





World News’ guest

The guest of World News was Vadim Mihaylovich Liah, the Mayor of Sloviansk.