France and Poland need to cooperate more than ever: French Ambassador

French Ambassador in Poland Frédéric Billet said that France and Poland are united by their strategic partnership and face the war in Ukraine together. In his speech on France’s National Day, he added how today both countries need to cooperate more than ever.

“Polish soldiers in the B9 Group, which include troops from all NATO’s eastern flank countries, took part in the parade in Paris. Is there anything more beautiful than this symbol of solidarity, unity and brotherhood between the allies while war rages just a few hundred kilometres from here?” Mr Billet said.

He added that the French motto “Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood” unites Europe which is facing war in Ukraine started by Russia. Mr Billet also mentioned how often in European history Poland demonstrated various ways of resisting oppression.

“Just as we’ve shown solidarity with Poland’s ‘Solidarity’ movement, now we show solidarity with Ukraine,” he said.

The ambassador made mention of his father, who was a member of the French Resistance and got to know many Poles while fighting the Germans during WWII.

“We are heirs of those, who hand in hand – in bloody struggle – were forging French-Polish friendship. It is a source that has to inspire and that gives us energy. It is especially important now when the war in Ukraine has destroyed the European order,” Mr Billet said.

He firmly believes that France and Poland need to join forces to “improve security, end the war in Ukraine and continue to build a strong, sovereign and united Europe.”

He also pointed out how France has taken steps aimed not only at improving Europe’s defences but likewise its economic and energy independence. Frédéric Billet mentioned the need to cut dependence on Russian natural gas, coal and oil.

He went on to say that France is a loyal member of NATO and is very active on the eastern flank of the Alliance.

“Our troops are present in Estonia and Romania. French fighters regularly patrol Polish skies and three hundred of our soldiers took part in training in Poland. This year, France commands a quick response to NATO’s forces. Poland is a key to security on the eastern flank and France stands strong by Poland,” Mr Billet stated.

France’s National Day known as Bastille Day, commemorates the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution. Celebrations are held throughout France. By some, what is considered to be “the oldest and largest military parade in Europe” is held on that day on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the country’s President, alongside other French officials and foreign guests.