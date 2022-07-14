Swedish MP lobbies for return of plundered Polish relic

Swedish right-wing MP Björn Söder has suggested Sweden return Poland a precious document dated from 1505 which was looted by the Swedes during the Deluge – the historic Swedish attack on Poland (1655-1660). He has appealed to the country’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde to return The Łaski Statute to Poland.

The document was the first codification of law published in the Kingdom of Poland. It was drawn up by Chancellor and Primate Jan Łaski in 1505 and compiled nearly all legislation that had earlier appeared in Poland. It was added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World list in 2016.

Söder of the Sweden Democrats party asked the Foreign Ministry to start proceedings for returning Poland The Łaski Statute, taking into consideration the importance of the document for Poland, and also in gratitude for Poland’s actions for Sweden’s security.

The motion from the Swedish MP stemmed from the fact that the Polish parliament was among the first in Europe to have ratified Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership.

Söder wrote in his interpellation that there were only two copies of the Łaski Statute, one in Warsaw and the second one in Sweden, “after it had been looted by the Swedes in the 17th century along with other priceless treasures of Polish culture.”

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has informed it will respond to Söder’s interpellation by July 26.

The Swedish Deluge is the historical term accounting for the Swedish invasion and later occupation of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth between the years 1655 to 1660.