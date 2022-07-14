Poland’s C/A deficit down in May – central bank

Poland’s current account deficit fell to EUR 1.91 billion at the end of May 2022, against a deficit of EUR 3.48 billion recorded at the end of April, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.

Market analysts expected the deficit to amount to EUR 3.59 billion.

Poland recorded a EUR 1.22-billion deficit in the trade of goods, and a EUR 2.49-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 2.56-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 619-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in May 2022 grew by 26.4 percent year on year, and imports rose by 35.8 percent from May 2021.