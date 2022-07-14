Swedish MP wants to return precious Polish document to Poland

Soeder wrote in his interpellation that there were only two copies of the Łaski Statute, one in Warsaw (pictured) and the second one in Sweden, "after it had been looted by the Swedes in the 17th century along with other priceless treasures of Polish culture."

A Swedish right-wing MP has suggested that Sweden should return to Poland a precious document dated 1505 which was looted by the Swedes during the Deluge (1655-1660).

The Łaski Statute was the first codification of law published in the Kingdom of Poland. It was drawn up by Chancellor and Primate Jan Łaski in 1505 and compiled nearly all the legislation that had earlier appeared in Poland. It was added to the UNESCO’s Memory of the World list in 2016.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has told PAP that it will respond to Bjoern Soeder’s interpellation by July 26.

MP Soeder of The Sweden Democrats party asked Foreign Minister Ann Linde to start proceedings aimed at returning to Poland the Łaski Statute, due to the importance of the document to Poland, and in gratitude for Poland’s actions for the security of Sweden.

Polish parliament was among the first in Europe to have ratified Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato membership.

The Swedish Deluge is the term which refers to the Swedish invasion and occupation of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth as a theatre of the Second Northern War (1655–1660).