Baltic Pipe set to transfer 5 bcm of gas in 2022: PM

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline is contracted to transfer five billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. He added that next year the gas transfer through the pipeline will increase 10 bcm.

Baltic Pipe is a Polish-Danish strategic gas infrastructure project that will allow for the transport of natural gas from the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea to Poland. It is set to be operational from October 2022, and to reach full capacity at the beginning of 2023.

Once operational, Baltic Pipe will have a capacity of 2-3 bcm of gas per year which will gradually increase until the maximum capacity is achieved of 10 bcm per year in 2023.

The Baltic Pipe is getting ready for its opening in October!

State of play: all sections & facilities (including gas compressor stations) are underway, and the final tests are being done.

This pipeline will link the Polish natural gas grid with Norwegian deposits via Denmark.

— CINEA (EU agency), July 12, 2022

“According to the information I have received from specialists at PGNiG (Polish oil and gas company), this year about 5 billion cubic metres will be contracted and next year to the full capacity of transferring this gas, that is about 10 billion cubic metres,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

The head of the Polish government added that Poland’s annual domestic gas extraction stands at about 4 bcm. Currently, the Świnoujście LNG terminal can handle 6.5 bcm, however, its capacity is supposed to rise to 8 bcm.

Poland will not be blackmailed

“National consumption this year might even fall compared to last year and will stand at a little below 20 bcm,” the PM continued.

“Those are the current forecasts so it can easily be summarised and calculated that we will not be held to that (Russian) gas blackmail that Germans, Austrians, Czechs, the Dutch and many others are subject to today,” Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised.

Mr Morawiecki highlighted that Poland is a “gas sovereign” country nowadays.