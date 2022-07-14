Russian missile strike kills 20 in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia

Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing at least 20 people including small children and wounding over 90, the State Emergency Service reported.

National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said the missiles hit an car park of the nine-storey “Yuvelirniy” office block and damaged nearby residential buildings, causing a huge blaze which spread to a car park and set vehicles alight.

According to #Ukrainian MP @GoncharenkoUa, #Russian invaders hit a shopping mall in #Vinnytsia.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko published a video from the scene of the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/64DtybXY6O

“We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

While Accountability Conference in The Hague is underway led by @WBHoekstra, Russia commits another war crime. At least one child killed, among other victims of a missile strike on Vinnytsia. We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears. pic.twitter.com/hvjNt0U5OM

“There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?”

Vinnytsia lies about 200 km (125 miles) southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and is far from the main frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Rescue operation in Chasiv Yar concludes

Meanwhile, a rescue operation that had been underway since Saturday following a Russian attack on a residential block in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region in south-eastern Ukraine has concluded.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, forty-eight bodies were eventually found.