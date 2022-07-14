European Commission raises Poland’s GDP forecast for 2022

The European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, has raised its 2022 GDP growth estimate for Poland to 5.2 percent from 3.7 percent forecast in May.

In a Thursday report, the EC also lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast for Poland to 1.5 percent from 3.0 percent expected earlier.

Poland’s HICP inflation will reach 12.2 percent this year and 9.0 percent next year, according to the report, up from the May estimates of 11.6 and 7.3 percent, respectively.