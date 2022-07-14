Estonian reform party govt resigns of own accord

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas officially announced her decision to resign of her own accord, along with the entire government.

Ms Kallas also proposed to convene an extraordinary sitting of the Parliament on Friday in order to ask for a mandate for her new government coalition with Isamaa and Social Democratic Party.

I will form a new government. According to the constitution, I just announced that the current government will resign.

I’ve proposed to convene extraordinary parliament sitting on Friday, where I'll ask for a mandate for the new government coalition.

📎 https://t.co/ASqE7zmaQT

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 14, 2022

“Our government came to lead the country at a very difficult time, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the energy crisis. Despite the difficult time, we did many good and great things to make the Estonian state stronger and to support our people,” said Kaja Kallas. “During the pandemic, we kept society open and the children in school, helped people cope with high energy prices, invested a billion euros in strengthening Estonia’s defence capabilities, and achieved strengthening the defence of the NATO’s Eastern flank, and we have been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine. I am grateful to the ministers, with whom we led the country for a year and a half. Estonia has been in good hands.”

In line with the Estonian constitution, the Prime Minister will also inform the President and the Riigikogu, the unicameral Estonian parliament, of her decision to resign. The Riigikogu then decides whether to grant a mandate to the new government coalition.