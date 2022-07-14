HIMARS hit 50 targets without single miss: Ukrainian official

“The HIMARS delivered by our Western allies have already given the Russian occupiers a headache. Their ammo depots burn one after another causing panic,” Oleksiy Arestovych, Ukrainian president’s aide, told “Feygin Live” news programme.

Mr Arestovych praised the battle efficiency of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin, saying that the rocket system changed the rules of the game in favour of Ukraine.

“In a single day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked ammo depots in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and Donets People’s Republic, as well as in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson oblast and other areas too,” he said, adding that thanks to the HIMARS, the Ukrainian forces managed to strike, also in Luhansk, a building that used to belong to them but currently was occupied by the Russian forces.

“Over a week’s time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out over 50 attacks and all of them were successful. Not a single one missed,” Mr Arestovych said, adding that “according to information acquired by our intelligence for eavesdropped conversations of the occupiers, they are on the brink of panic. They suffer gigantic losses and are clueless what to do about it.”

The aide went on to stress that the Russian losses grew enormously and that Moscow found it extremely difficult to acquire new forces that could be sent off to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden signed a new USD 400 mln-worth package of defensive aid for Ukraine on Friday. The package includes new HIMARS along with corresponding ammunition.