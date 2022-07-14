United Right leads support poll

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would win an election held this Sunday with 33.9 percent of the vote. Second would be main opposition grouping Civic Coalition with 26.6 percent, the Research Partner pollster said in a Thursday-published survey.

Third would be the Left with 8.1 percent, followed by Poland 2050 with 7.7 percent.

Slightly below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold would be the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), with respectively 4.9 and 4.8 percent.

Asked if they planned to vote, 44.1 percent of respondents said “definitely yes,” 16.6 percent “probably yes”, setting the estimated turnout at a Sunday election at 60.7 percent

Research Partner ran the survey on July 8-11 on a random sample of 1,053 Poles aged 18 and over.