Business Arena 13.07

On Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which included the return of air travel demand worldwide and the talks on safe transit of Ukrainian grain.

The return of air travel demand after the COVID-19 pandemic has taken airports by surprise. The number of tourists is up, but staff numbers are not. To cope with the shortages, some airlines are cancelling certain routes, while Britain’s busiest airport, Heathrow, has taken the unprecedented step of telling airlines to stop selling tickets for the summer.

Three weeks ago, the International Air Transport Association IATA cut its forecast for losses of airlines to USD 9.7 bn and expects profits to return next year.

To discuss the matter, we were joined by Marcin Ossowski, Vice President of the Board of Welcome Airport Services.

Ukrainian grain

The negotiators at talks between Russia and Ukraine with Turkish officials are hopeful of a positive outcome allowing Ukrainian grain to leave ports that have been blockaded by the Russians. This provides hope that food supplies will get through to nations threatened by famine.