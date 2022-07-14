LIVE: 141st day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United States called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out of their home country and allow outside observers, citing reports Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and “disappearing” thousands of others.

07:36 CEST

⚡️Explosions reported in Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that explosions are heard in the city in the morning of July 14 and urged residents to stay in shelters.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 14, 2022

07:05 CEST

The #EU will not recognize the passports which #Russia issues to Ukrainians, reports High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles. https://t.co/wrYJvKPFFs

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 14, 2022