Penny Mordaunt clear favourite for UK’s PM position: Jock Mendoza Willson

To talk about the latest developments in the United Kingdom and the possible candidates for the new leader of the British Conservative Party, TVP World invited Jock Mendoza Willson, Deputy Chairman at the British Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

According to Mr Wilson, it is almost certain that Penny Mordaunt emerges as the clear favourite “to win the nomination for the Conservative party to become its next leader and to be our next prime minister.”

He went on to say that the UK’s stance on helping Ukraine will not change after the party elects their new leader. “In fact, the question of support for Ukraine, and the United Kingdom’s policy towards Russia and towards continued military support for Ukraine to fight Russian aggression is something which is consistent across all political parties,” he emphasised.

The deputy chairman pointed out that the financial markets in the UK are stable which means that they predict that “there is no major change taking place in the United Kingdom in terms of policy.”

Jock Mendoza Wilson also touched on the UK’s position on the Ukrainian grain export crisis. According to him, the politicians in the country stood ready to “assist in opening up Ukrainian ports and Black sea seaways in order that Ukrainian grain could be moved to the marketplace.”