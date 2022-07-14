Holidaying in Poland can help in supporting Ukraine: Guardian

Paying a holiday visit to Poland can help the country and its citizens support Ukraine and its people, the Guardian’s journalist wrote. Caroline Eden visited Warsaw, Kraków and Gdańsk not only to have a taste of Polish cuisine or visit the many monuments but also to spend money in hotels offering free stay to those who have fled Ukraine.

This journalist noted Poland’s enormous efforts in assistingUkrainians, “still arriving in their thousands by bus and train every day”. In total, over 4 million war refugees have reached Poland, of which some 1.2 million have applied for temporary residence in Poland.

“Giant tented kitchens are operating around the clock at railway stations, hotels are hosting refugees, cafes are raising money, chefs are delivering meals while museums and galleries all have donation boxes. There is an intense atmosphere of solidarity. For every Polish flag flying, there is a Ukrainian one,” the journalist wrote.

She explains that by spending money in Poland tourists are directly supporting those helping Ukrainians – such as hotel owners who are offering free stays to those who have fled, restaurants delivering free meals to refugee centres, and ordinary Poles who have offered the millions of refugees a place to sleep in their homes.

“At art galleries and museums, there are QR codes to scan to donate to charities and boxes to drop cash in. In many cafes the price of your cappuccino is donated to Ukrainian charities. The generosity here is heartfelt and moving,” Ms Eden wrote.

Praise for Polish cuisine

The journalist comments that Poland offers accommodation suited for everyone, and moreover a wide variety of bars and restaurants. She recommends those serving traditional Polish cuisine, which is known as being “hearty, but also fresh and complex, with pickles, berries, cheeses, game, fish and herbs.”

Ms Eden claims that summer is the best season to visit the country. Not only is the weather great but also the seasonal fruits, vegetables and dishes. She doesn’t fail to mention chłodnik, a cold beetroot soup, as one of many examples. Caroline Eden was also fascinated by the selection and taste of berries in Poland.

“Under a thick slice of sun, I devoured this small hillock of naked Polish blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. They were the best I’d ever eaten, each one a grenade of flavour, as superior tasting as wine,” Eden wrote.

She visited three major Polish cities – Warsaw, Kraków and Gdańsk – each offering different vibes. All of the destinations are packed with atmospheric bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as museums, furthermore offering very different approaches and experiences – from very old and classical to modern and technologically advanced.

“I left nurturing a strong fascination for Poland and its long culinary culture. After my recent trip to Warsaw, I’ve plans to return again, as soon as possible, to spend my money where it can make a difference while I can, in Lublin, Poznań and Wrocław, for bakeries, berries and the best soups in the world,” concluded Eden.