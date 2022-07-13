Polish President receives credentials from new German, Ukrainian ambassadors

The new German and Ukrainian ambassadors have officially started their diplomatic positions in Poland by presenting their credentials to Polish President Andrzej Duda. Thomas Bagger and Vasyl Zvarych, respectively, have taken part in the official ceremony in Warsaw.

“All Poland’s neighbours, that we cooperate with, have their ambassadors in Poland. The new German ambassador has presented his credentials just a few days after coming to Warsaw,” Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Chancellery of the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch said.

He pointed out that it should be perceived as a gesture of goodwill and intention in finding a new opportunity for the agreement between Poland and Germany. Mr Kumoch added that this is especially important considering the necessity of supporting Ukraine.

“We want Poland and Germany to speak as one as far as supporting Ukraine is concerned,” he declared.

Before coming to Poland, Thomas Bagger, the new German ambassador to Poland, had been the head of the Foreign Department in the German President’s Office.

New Ukrainian ambassador

Jakub Kumoch also expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of the new Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych.

“He is an experienced diplomat, he has been living in Warsaw for many years and speaks Polish very well. We have a mutual understanding and I am sure that the cooperation would be perfect, just as the cooperation between Ukrainian authorities and the Polish ambassador in Kyiv, who knows Ukraine and speaks Ukrainian,” Jakub Kumoch said.

Before coming to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych worked in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and was ambassador to Turkey and US. He also served as an advisor to the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw.

During today’s ceremony, the new Colombian and Spanish ambassadors – Assad José Jater Pena oraz Ramiro Fernández Bachiller – likewise presented their credentials to the Polish President.