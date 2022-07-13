Report on Polish war losses being translated into several languages

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference in Boronów in the southern province of Silesia what the Polish government had done in recent years to gain war reparations from Germany.

Waldemar Deska/PAP

A comprehensive report detailing not only Nazi German war crimes during World War II but also the damage caused, has been in preparation for four years and is currently being translated into several languages, Poland’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

“For four years we have been compiling a very comprehensive report, which is to show the scope not only of war crimes that Germany committed but also the damage,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki explained that a three-volume report had been written which is currently being translated into several languages. “We want the world to know about this report,” he said, adding that the document had been completed “a year or eighteen months ago” and is currently being further extended.

“We show the whole pictorial documentation, but also historical sources as well as very precise calculations based on scientific… reasoning, financial calculations converting losses at the time into today’s money,” Morawiecki said.

He said the Germans had done Poles great harm and had never paid for it in a material sense. “Those are the facts and it’s worth everybody realising that,” he said.

He went on to say that Poland was among the countries that suffered the most as a result of the Second World War and had received scant compensation.

The prime minister also thanked Arkadiusz Mularczyk MP, whom he described as “one of the main authors of the report” and a group of professors, specialist academics, who had “worked on those calculations.”

The report was compiled by the Parliamentary Team on Reparations and was presented to Morawiecki in December 2021.

According to a CBOS poll from October 2021, 64 percent of the Polish public support striving for war reparations.