Pulse of Culture 13.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the 23rd Triennale Exhibition of Decorative Arts and Modern Architecture in Milan.

Poland’s Museum of Architecture in Wrocław will present the “Greenhouse Silent Disco” installation, on display from July 15 to December 11.

This episode also featured the new production of Sławomir Mrożek’s The Émigrés play directed by Hanna Grosfeld-Buda now being displayed in the Netherlands as part of a project promoting Polish culture in the country.

Other events covered in this episode include NASA publishing the first photographs taken by the James Webb space telescope and the exhibition of the works of Lucian Freud in London.