World News 13.07

The UK’s Conservative Party cast their votes to elect a new leader to replace the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, Poland changed its Military Representative to the NATO and EU Military Committees to better match the Alliance’s strategy change in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine update

TVP World correspondent Krzysztof Panek, who is currently in Donbas, Ukraine talks about the latest developments of the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

Johnson under fire

The Conservative Party cast their ballots in the first round of the vote to elect the new party leader who will become the UK’s new prime minister. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska is in London reporting on the situation.

Changes in NATO

Poland changed its Military Representative to the NATO and EU Military Committees. The move comes, as the Alliance is changing its strategy in Europe in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Exceptions to Russian sanctions

The European Commission has permitted the railway transfer of some sanctioned goods from the Russian Kaliningrad enclave through the European Union. The decision comes after Lithuania decided to ban the import of some Russian resources from Kaliningrad and grounded its decision in EU sanctions.

Biden in Israel

Joe Biden’s first visit to the Middle East as the US President began today in Israel. He met with Israeli officials and received a briefing about the newest Israeli military technologies. After visiting Israel, the US President will depart for Saudi Arabia.

Belsat journalist sentenced for treason

Kataryna Andreeva was due to be released on September 5, 2022, after spending nearly two years in prison. Today, the Belstat TV journalist was sentenced to 8 years for treason.

Polish foreign minister visits Balkans

The OSCE chief Zbigniew Rau is currently on a working visit to Western Balkans. Today he visited Bosnia and Herzegovina – his goal is to integrate the entire region into the Euro-Atlantic community.

Polish-Ukrainian historic memorandum

The Polish-Ukrainian solidarity continues on many levels. Today a memorandum was signed in Warsaw between the Polish and Ukrainian media regulators. This will simplify broadcasting in both countries.

Talks on Ukrainian grain

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations met in Turkey to negotiate the unblocking of Ukrainian grain exports. Delegations from both sides of the conflict attempted to reach a compromise on safely transporting Ukrainian grains to destinations all over the world, especially Africa.

Russian citizen against the war

More and more Russian citizens are against the war in Ukraine, despite aggressive propaganda campaigns. The public perception of the Russian invasion is only getting worse. According to a secret survey organised at the Kremlin’s request, as much as 30 percent of the Russian population opposes the war.

Locust in Russia

Locusts have swarmed the region from which Russian aircraft reportedly take off to attack Ukraine. Locusts are now plaguing the region and destroying crops and vegetation. According to local authorities, the locust invasion is spreading to an ever-larger area.

World News’ guest

The guest of World News was Jock Mendoza Wilson, Deputy Chairman at the Ukrainian/British Chamber of Commerce.