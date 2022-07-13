Rock Rachon 12.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Rock Rachon, the host of the programme Michał Rachoń discussed Russia blackmailing the European Union by decreasing supplies of natural gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Despite calls from eastern European countries to decrease Europe’s dependency on Russian gas, Europe’s largest economy continued to trust Moscow.

Now Germany, realising the dangers of being dependent on Russian gas, wants the European Union to pass a “solidarity” bill which would protect Germany’s economy from a potential crisis.

Moreover, Canada has decided to “grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany,” the country’s Minister of Natural Resources wrote in a statement.

Germany hopes the return of the turbines would push Russia to increase their gas transit through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has been flowing at 40 percent capacity since last month. Furthermore, the pipeline has now entered a planned shutdown for maintenance, which according to Berlin might be permanent.

The Show’s first guest Arnoldas Abramavičius, Lithuania’s Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, described Lithuania’s position on the issue and commented on the Russian hybrid warfare aimed at EU and NATO countries.

The show’s second guest Inna Sovsun, member of the Verkhovna Rada and former Ukrainian Education Minister, talked about Canada’s decision to return the repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany, despite sanctions. She also commented on other countries breaching sanctions for the benefit of Russia.

Rock Rachon’s last and most frequent guest was journalist Matthew Tyrmand.