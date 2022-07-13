Gov’t to reveal preliminary budget for 2023

Artur Soboń said on Wednesday that the government was making cautious assumptions for next year's revenue and spending.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish government will present a preliminary budget for 2023 in August, a deputy finance minister has said.

Artur Soboń said on Wednesday that the government was making cautious assumptions for next year’s revenue and spending.

“We’re in a situation where we have to be very careful and that’s how we’re planning the budget for 2023,” Sobon said. “We’ll probably present a preliminary budget in August.”

The deputy minister also said the government was planning to maintain all its social programmes, including bonus pensions for old-age pensioners.

Soboń expressed hope that Poland’s record-high inflation, which reached 15.6 percent year on year in June, should peak in August, but said that “it may turn out that it will happen slightly later.”