Ukrainian, German ambassadors among those presenting credentials

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

A ceremony was held at Warsaw’s Belweder Palace on Wednesday for the new ambassadors to Poland of Ukraine, Germany, Colombia and Spain to present their credentials to the president, the President’s Office has announced.

Letters of credence were submitted by Assad Jose Jater Pena, ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Poland, Amiro Fernandez Bachiller of the Kingdom of Spain, Vasyl Zvarych of Ukraine and Germany’s Thomas Bagger.

The new Israeli ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, presented his credentials to President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday.