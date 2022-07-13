Western Europe struggles with wildfires

France, Spain and Portugal struggle with wildfires that broke owning to a major heatwave that has prompted hundreds of firefighters to battle the element.

With airborne support of six water-bomber aircraft, as many as 600 firefighters were struggling to control two wildfires in southwestern France on Wednesday. More than 1,700 hectares were consumed in the blaze, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of tourists.

“Important human and material resources are being deployed to master the fires… local and national reinforcements are expected,” said the local authority for the Gironde department, where the blazes are raging.

A total of two fires plague Gironde. The larger of the two rages around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, where roads have been closed and 500 residents evacuated. The blaze has already burnt more than 1,000 hectares.

The lesser one is along the Atlantic Coast, close to the iconic “Dune du Pilat” – the tallest sand dune in Europe – located in the Arcachon Bay area, above which heavy clouds of dark smoke were seen rising in the sky. This blaze has already consumed 700 hectares and led to the preventive evacuation of 6,000 people from five surrounding campsites. They were brought for shelter to a local exhibition centre.

“Other campers woke us up at around 04:30 in the morning. We had to leave immediately and quickly choose what to take with us. I had forgotten my ID, luckily someone took it for me. But I don’t have my phone… and we don’t know what is going to happen,” Christelle, one of the evacuated tourists, told BFM TV.

On the eve of Bastille Day, the Gironde prefecture has forbidden all fireworks until Monday, July 18 in towns and villages in close proximity to forests.

Fighting fire in Spain and Portugal

Firefighters in Spain’s western region of Extremadura were locked in battle with a trying blaze in the early hours of Wednesday as the destruction tally rose to charred 3500 hectares.

Although the wildfire laid no destruction to homes in Ladrillar yet, a few hundred people living in neighbouring villages have been preemptively evacuated.

The neighbouring Salamanca province, Castille and Leon region, fell prey to the sprawling fire on Tuesday.

Extremadura, as well as Castille and Leon authorities, said the wind had been favourable to firefighting efforts overnight helping them to stabilise some flanks of the fire. But the blaze continues and is now given a level two risk factor – the second most dangerous.

The wildfire results from a heatwave that has been stifling the country for days with temperatures pushed up beyond 40°C in some places. Authorities have been put on guard over possible forest fires. This is already the second heatwave that befell Spain this year. The first one occurred in June.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, half of the country is on “red alert” as of Tuesday and hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to tackle blazes erupting in the central region.