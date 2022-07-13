New bond sales record set reports finance ministry

Poles purchased a record amount of bonds worth PLN 14.72 billion (EUR 3.05 billion) in June, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.

The total surpassed the previous record of PLN 2.4 billion (EUR 497 million) set in May.

“In June, the sales of treasury savings bonds reached a record high,” Deputy Finance Minister Sebastian Skuza was quoted as saying in a press statement released by the ministry.

He said that he had expected that the new bonds would be popular among people who were looking to save, but the level of the sales, however, “exceeded all expectations.”

“This high amount of investments by Poles is proof of the strength of the brand, namely treasury bonds,” Skuza added.