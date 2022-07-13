Normal Polish-Israeli relations closer: dep FM

We can definitely talk about a big step in returning to normal relations, Polish deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), referring to the presentation of letters of credence by Israeli ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne on Tuesday.

“There are some difficult issues between our countries where we have different perspectives, but in order to talk about them as well, you need to be present with each other,” he said, adding that among the issues to be discussed by both sides in the near future will be the issue of youth exchange and security in Europe and the Middle East.

“Russia is very active also in the Middle East, and we very much hope that cooperation between European countries and Israel will lead to Russia’s destabilising actions being less effective,” Mr Jaboński pointed out.

Asked when the Polish ambassador to Israel would be appointed, he assured that the Polish side would strive for this to happen “quite quickly”, at the same time stressing that the whole appointment process requires a considerable amount of time. “I cannot say how long it will take in this case, but it will certainly take place without any delay,” he emphasised.

‘It is time for normal relations’

There was no Israeli ambassador to Poland since the end of 2020 . The former ambassador, Alexander Ben Zvi, was dismissed in November 2020 after one year in office. The post in Warsaw was later headed by the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy, Tal Ben-Ari Jaalon. Yacov Livne arrived in Poland at the end of February 2022, although he was initially expected to take up the post in Warsaw as early as last year.

“We agreed with Israeli President Isaac Herzog that it is time to return to normal relations between Poland and Israel. The first step has been taken. Ambassador Yacov Livne presented his letters of credence today,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on social media on Tuesday. He also stressed that President Herzog had asked him to reinstate the Polish ambassador to Israel. “I hope that this will happen soon,” Mr Duda said.

In August last year, President Duda signed an amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure, allowing courts to consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. The provisions were primarily to block ‘wild property restitution’.

In response, the then head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yair Lapid, stated that Poland had “approved, not for the first time, an immoral, anti-Semitic law”, announcing that he conveyed that he had instructed the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Warsaw to “immediately return to Israel for consultations, indefinitely.”

He also suggested that the then Polish ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, extend his holiday and not return to his country of office. The new Israeli ambassador to Poland to Warsaw, Yacov Livne, was in turn instructed to remain in Israel at the time.