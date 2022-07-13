Group begins work on reform of rate indicators

Poland’s Financial Supervision Commission (UKNF) has created a commission to set new financial indicators for the WIBOR rate.

The WIBOR is the interest rate for the vast majority of zloty-denominated commercial loans, and is used in 98 percent of Polish mortgages.

According to a UKNF press release: “The activities of a national working group (NGR) concerning the reform of indicators (used in financial markets – PAP)… has begun.”

It added that the NGR would prepare a road map and a timetable for the efficient and secure implementation of a process that will replace the WIBOR interest rate indicator with a new reference rate indicator.

The activities of the NGR will include work on developing a new indicator and its adaptation to trading and billing systems.