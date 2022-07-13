Poland reports 7,569 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths between July 7-13

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 7,569 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 deaths between July 7-13 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,026,134 cases have been confirmed and 116,464 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,634,776 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,519,910 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,962,991 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.