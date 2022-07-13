PM, US climate envoy to to discuss energy issues

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has met John Kerry, the US presidential envoy for climate, for discussions dominated by the Ukraine war and its implications on the energy supply.

The two met on Tuesday afternoon in Warsaw. Earlier, US President Joe Biden’s climate envoy met President Andrzej Duda.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “At the moment, one of the greatest threats to Europe is the Russian aggression against an independent Ukraine.”

“The war has caused many changes in the energy market and EU sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation have caused a significant increase in prices,” it continued. “Only by suspending financing are we able to put an end to Putin’s war machine.”

The statement also said that at the end of April, the prime minister had made assurances that Poland had become independent from Russian energy resources, and that it was no longer importing coal or gas from the Russian Federation territory.

It added that “in the fourth quarter of this year, the Norwegian gas pipeline will be opened and it will supply our blue fuel reserves.”

The press release also included a statement from the prime minister’s speech at the meeting: “Energy is the number one topic for us, and not only for us, but for everyone, including at the European Union level.”