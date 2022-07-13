ESA terminates cooperation with Russia on Mars mission

The board of the European Space Agency (ESA) decided on Tuesday to end its cooperation with Russian space agency Roscosmos on the ExoMars-2022 mission to explore the Red Planet, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher announced.

“Council mandated me to officially terminate the currently suspended cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission,” he wrote on social media, adding that further details regarding cooperation with other space partners will be provided on July 20.

The joint ESA ExoMars and Roscosmos mission was designed to explore the Red Planet. In 2016, a Martian science orbital vehicle and the Schiaparelli landing demonstration module were launched there.

Another mission to land the ExoMars rover on the surface of Mars was due to take place this year. However, in March, ESA suspended cooperation with Roscosmos following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.