Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to takeover deal

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday for his termination of a USD 44 billion acquisition deal to buy the social media platform.

In the legal complaint filed by Twitter, it says, “Musk refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

The lawsuit will take place in the Court of Chancery in the US state of Delaware.

Shortly after the case was filed, Musk tweeted, “Oh the irony lol.”

In April, Musk announced the USD 44 billion merger agreement of Twitter. Later in May, he said the deal was temporarily on hold as he asked for details on the number of the social platform’s spam and fake accounts.

Last Friday, Musk decided to terminate the billion-dollar deal to buy Twitter, blaming the company for withholding information on its number of spam and fake accounts.

Musk’s lawyer claimed that Twitter failed to comply with its obligations in the merger agreement and was “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the agreement signed in April.

Twitter’s Board Chair Bret Taylor said the company is committed to closing the deal on the price and terms agreed upon with Musk, and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.

The lawsuit reveals how the deal between Twitter and Musk developed, beginning with the 9.1 percent stake he put together in March.

The complaint said Musk told Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive, and Board Chair Bret Taylor that he had three options in mind: join the company’s board, take over the business or start a competitor. Musk was offered, and accepted, a board seat but days later changed his mind and made an unsolicited bid for Twitter, saying he would have to “reconsider my position as a shareholder” if his offer was not accepted.

In announcing his plans for Twitter, Musk promised to boost its struggling business, remove fake accounts from the platform and introduce a “free speech” ethos.

Musk’s team has disputed Twitter’s estimate for the number of fake accounts, and accused it of making “materially misleading representations” in its public disclosures.